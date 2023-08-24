Lionel Messi’s magical prowess was on full display as he propelled Inter Miami to their second cup final, reaffirming his status as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). In a thrilling clash against FC Cincinnati, Messi’s impact was unmistakable, as he delivered two remarkable assists that played a pivotal role in Inter Miami’s nail-biting 5-4 victory over their opponents in the semifinals of the US Open Cup.

The match commenced with Messi operating in a relatively subdued manner for the first 70 minutes. However, the maestro quickly transformed the game’s trajectory by providing two exquisite assists in the 97th minute, igniting Miami’s resurgence. The encounter eventually stretched into extra time and a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Throughout this period, Messi exhibited a combination of determination and finesse that reflected his unique footballing abilities. The final score rested at 3-3 after the additional 30 minutes, with Inter Miami securing a 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout, courtesy of a decisive penalty by Benjamin Cremaschi.

Messi’s recent streak of performances has only further solidified his role as a driving force for Inter Miami. With eight consecutive matches involving either goals or assists, Messi’s impact since his mid-summer arrival has been nothing short of transformative. Inter Miami’s once-dismal standing in the MLS has seen a dramatic turnaround, with the team emerging as a compelling contender under Messi’s leadership.

The Open Cup final holds immense significance for both Messi and Inter Miami. Not only does it present an opportunity for Inter Miami to claim a coveted title, but it also signifies Messi’s potential to secure his 45th trophy across his illustrious career spanning both club and country—a testament to his enduring excellence.

Looking ahead, the partnership between Tata Martino and Lionel Messi continues to evolve, reshaping Inter Miami’s trajectory and fostering a culture of success. As Inter Miami prepares to face off against New York Red Bulls on August 27, 2023, at Red Bull Arena, the anticipation surrounding Messi’s debut in the regular season is palpable.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s role in guiding Inter Miami to their second cup final is a testament to his unparalleled skill and influence. His ability to shine when it matters most underscores his standing as the GOAT and provides a thrilling narrative that fans around the world are eagerly following. As Messi’s journey with Inter Miami unfolds, it’s clear that his legacy is cemented not only in goals and assists but in the profound impact he leaves on the teams he graces with his presence.

