Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a hard-fought win against Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain star failed to continue his scoring streak for Miami but he was able to register two brilliant assists as both sides settled for a 3:3 draw in regular time, before the Leagues Cup champions won the penalty shootouts by 5 goals to 4. Messi failed to get on the scoresheet but many rival fans still thinks his performance in the Major League Soccer is scripted which is wrong.

It is true that his performance with his new side has been great and there are certainly some striking coincidence. Messi has contributed to the team’s victory in every game and even helped them in defeating four of the top six sides in the MLS. However, this is as a result of his skills and hardwork and the same also goes for the comebacks. While they may seem too perfect to be true, that doesn’t mean they are not the result of team effort.

Furthermore, it is disrespectful to the other players on the team who are putting in just as much work as Messi and they also deserve credit for their efforts. It is unfair to diminish the contributions of others by suggesting that everything is scripted

BSfutbol (

)