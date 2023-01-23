Chukwueze inspires La Liga giant to a hard-fought 1-0 home win to extend unbeaten streak to 5 games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile dazzler, Samuel Chukwueze was incredible yesterday for Quique Setien led Villarreal team in their 18th league game of the current campaign at home against Girona at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The 23 year old football maestro retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad and he was able to deliver yet at the peak.

Samuel Chukwueze was at top notch for the Yellow Submarine at the heart of the attacking line where he posed to be a big threat with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play, thereby created a couple of chances which were instrumental in the hard-fought victory that helped them sealed the whole maximum three points.

The first half of the game hanged on the balance with nothing separating the two sides going into the half time break which ended goalless draw and was also the case in the second half until the 111th minute, when Dani Parejo scored a dramatic winner penalty which was the winner in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter.

Samuel Chukwueze with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)