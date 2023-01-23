SPORT

Chukwueze inspires La Liga giant to a hard-fought 1-0 home win to extend unbeaten streak to 5 games

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile dazzler, Samuel Chukwueze was incredible yesterday for Quique Setien led Villarreal team in their 18th league game of the current campaign at home against Girona at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The 23 year old football maestro retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad and he was able to deliver yet at the peak.

Samuel Chukwueze was at top notch for the Yellow Submarine at the heart of the attacking line where he posed to be a big threat with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play, thereby created a couple of chances which were instrumental in the hard-fought victory that helped them sealed the whole maximum three points.

The first half of the game hanged on the balance with nothing separating the two sides going into the half time break which ended goalless draw and was also the case in the second half until the 111th minute, when Dani Parejo scored a dramatic winner penalty which was the winner in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter.

Samuel Chukwueze with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Osimhen vs Lookman : The Nigerian Golden boot rivalry taking place in the Serie A

2 hours ago

Arsenal’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points in all competitions

2 hours ago

ARS 3-2 MNU: Worst VAR & Referee Decision Against Manchester United In The EPL This Season

3 hours ago

Why this Chelsea lineup could led them back to English premier league top four race

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button