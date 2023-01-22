Chukwueze guides Villarreal to a last-minute victory to level on point with Atletico in Laliga table

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Spanish Laliga Santander giants Villarreal football club on Sunday evening, and he was able to guide them to a last-minute victory over Girona football club at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The 23-year-old was given another starting role by coach Quique Setien and he was able to impress in the game as he contributed his quota to the team’s hard-fought victory.

Samuel Chukwueze started in Villarreal football club’s attack alongside Spain national team star Gerard Moreno and Dani Parejo and the trio were fantastic in the entertaining encounter.

Samuel Chukwueze tried to score break the deadlock for Villarreal football club towards the end of the first half, but his effort was saved by impressive away team goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga to end the first half 1-0.

Spain national team star Dani Parejo scored the winning goal for Villarreal football club in the 90+11 minute a penalty kick to end the match 1-0.

Samuel Chukwueze was outstanding for the Yellow Submarine team in the game against Girona football club, and he was able to guide them to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Villarreal football club when they play their next League game.

The victory over Girona football club has now taken Villarreal football club to the 5th spot of the Spanish Laliga Santander table with 31 points from 18 matches played, same points as Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid football club.

