Carney Chukwuemeka, an England U20 international of Nigerian descent, claimed that his favoured position is behind the frontline in remarks made prior to the London derby match versus West Ham United.

Chukwuemeka caught the eye during preseason training, where he was picked in the starting lineup in all but one of Chelsea’s games, and was given a start against Liverpool last weekend by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

All midfield positions, including holding midfield, attacking midfield, central midfield, and box-to-box midfielder, are in the 19-year-old’s skill set.

Although Chukwuemeka played in the center against Liverpool, he has claimed that he performs best when positioned off to the left of the frontline.

Eight on the left, with a one and a two up front. I have the ability to receive the ball deep, drive with it, link up with the forward players, and link up inside and outside of the box.

The official website of Chelsea was informed by Chukwuemeka that “driving past players is a big aspect of my game.”

In today’s game at the London Stadium, Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo, a recent acquisition from Brighton & Hove, may be seated behind Chukwuemeka.

For the first time in his Chelsea career, the Anglo-Nigerian hopes to start consecutive Premier League games.

