England Under 21 national team star Carney Chukwuemeka has become the third player with the initials CC to score an English Premier League goal for a club beginning with C, following his first half goal for Chelsea football club against West Ham United football club on Sunday evening.

The former Aston Villa football club star has been impressive for the Blues since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday afternoon against West Ham United football club.

Carney Chukwuemeka started in Chelsea football club’s attacking midfield alongside Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher and the trio were fantastic in the first half of the game.

West Ham United football club took the lead through Morocco national team star Nayef Aguerd in the 7th minute after receiving an assist from James Ward-Prowse, before Carney Chukwuemeka equalized for Chelsea football club in the 28th minute to end the first half 1-1.

Carney Chukwuemeka was fantastic against West Ham United football club, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal, before he was substituted towards the end of the first half due to injury.

With Carney Chukwuemeka’s first half goal for Chelsea football club against West Ham United football club, it means the England youngster is the third player with the initials CC to score an English Premier League goal for a club beginning with C, after Chris Coleman for Crystal Palace and Carlton Cole for Chelsea and Charlton (own goals excluded).

Photo Credit: Twitter.

