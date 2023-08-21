CHU 1-3 WHU: How Chelsea attack was promising despite being defeated by west Ham

Mauricio Pochettino’s team showed great potential in their attacking play on Sunday. However, the Argentine manager would have been disappointed with their defensive performance.

During Chelsea’s afternoon of defensively sloppy gameplay, a significant pivotal moment occurred a mere seven minutes into the match at the London Stadium. It was at this point that Nayef Aguerd, benefiting from an abundance of space provided by the opposition, skillfully directed a header into the net from a corner expertly delivered by West Ham’s debuting player, James Ward-Prowse.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side suffered a major setback as the hosts scored their second goal in an embarrassing fashion. It was a series of unfortunate mistakes that allowed Michail Antonio to unleash a powerful strike just eight minutes into the second half, causing havoc in the net. Adding to the absurdity, Moises Caicedo, who was signed for a hefty sum of £115 million ($146m), carelessly brought down Emerson, resulting in a late penalty. Lucas Paqueta confidently converted the spot-kick, securing a decisive 3-1 victory.

While this defeat surely left Pochettino frustrated, there were glimpses of hope in their attacking play. This was a welcome change considering the team’s struggles throughout the entire 2022-23 season.

Carney Chukwuemeka’s goal was truly exceptional, leaving everyone in awe. Raheem Sterling displayed unmatched skills throughout the game, constantly attacking Alphonse Areola’s goal. Enzo Fernandez had a golden opportunity to score from the penalty spot, and if he had succeeded, or if the Blues had maintained their composure when West Ham lost a player due to Aguerd’s red card, they would have likely achieved a positive result in east London.

However, fate had something else in store for them. Unfortunately, they now return to the other side of the city plagued by the bitter taste of defeat. Their new coach, Pochettino, is still waiting for his first three points. The anticipated revolution in their playing style and performance hasn’t shown up just yet.

