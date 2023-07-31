Christopher Nkunku’s Pre-season Stats Explain Why He Would Be Chelsea’s Key Player This Season

Chelsea was crowned champions of the premier league summer series competition after beating fellow Londoners, Fulham 2-0 at the FedEx Field in the USA. Former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star player, Thiago Silva scored the opener for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea in the 20th minute. New signing, Christopher Nkunku made it 2-0 for the West London club as they sealed a good victory to end the summer series campaign for this season.

Nkunku’s story at Chelsea is off to a decent start, with three goals in the club’s five preseason games so far, and he’s settling in nicely with his new teammates as well. Following today’s game, Christopher Nkunku’s performance explains why half of Chelsea’s problem is been solved even before the second starts.

How does Christopher Nkunku’s stats in pre-season explain why he would be Chelsea’s key player this season?

Well, it is quite reasonable to say that the Frenchman is one key player or piece that was missing in the Chelsea squad of last season. Going by his performance, Chelsea could build confidence and teamwork around the playmaker just like they did when Belgian international Eden Hazard was with the club.

Conclusion;

Christopher Nkunku has pace, strength, and dribbling skills. These three things mentioned are everything any forward should have. The Blues were missing a player like Christopher Nkunku and saying half of their problems have been solved isn’t wrong as they still need to supplement another finisher (striker) before the summer transfer window closes.

