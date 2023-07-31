Christian Eriksen reveals why Man United Aren’t performing well in pre-season after 3-2 loss

Manchester United’s midfielder, Christian Eriksen, has shed light on a possible reason behind the team’s recent string of poor performances during pre-season, suggesting that excessive travelling might be taking a toll on the players.

Eriksen’s comments came after Manchester United suffered their third consecutive pre-season friendly defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

In the match, Dortmund emerged victorious with a brace from Donyell Marlen and a goal from Youssoufa Moukoko, despite Diogo Dalot and Antony finding the net for Manchester United in either half.

Speaking to MUTV, Eriksen pointed to the challenging schedule and its impact on the team, stating, “There have been a lot of games. There has been too much travelling, to be honest – but it is nice to see the fans.”

Despite the disappointing result against Borussia Dortmund, Eriksen remained positive about the team’s performance. He noted, “I think we played a strong game, obviously apart from the result. We lost and it’s a big disappointment, but I think we tried what we could.”

The Danish midfielder revealed that the team is gradually building towards full fitness as they clock more minutes in the pre-season friendlies.

However, when asked if they are physically ready for the upcoming Premier League season, Eriksen refrained from giving a definitive answer, stating that they are progressing towards their peak form.

When discussing the toughest aspect of pre-season, Eriksen reiterated the issue of extensive travel. However, he praised the team’s adaptability and resilience while looking forward to returning to England.

Source: The People’s Person.

