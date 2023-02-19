Christian Atsu lifeless body on flight to Ghana ahead of the burial

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ghanaian international Christian Atsu was confirmed dead yesterday after he was trapped under the rubble caused by the earthquake in Turkey several weeks ago, the former Newcastle and Chelsea players body have now been flown to his country Ghana for burial.

The 31 years old who is survived by three children and wife was a player of Turkish side Hatayspor untill his death, prior to that he played for some top European teams like Chelsea, Newcastle united, Everton, Porto, Bournemouth and Rio Ave.

The winger also represented his country Ghana making a total of 65 appearances for his beloved nation and was voted the best player at the Africa cup of nation tournament in the 2015, he also claimed the goal of the tournament award in that edition too.

Yesterday the football world paid tribute to him just before kickoff at various stadium across Europe.

