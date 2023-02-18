Christian Atsu has been reportedly found dead under the rubble of the building where he lived

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, It was reported that Ghanian Professional Footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam has been reportedly found dead under the rubble of the building where he lived in Turkey following the disastrous earthquake earlier this month.

Recall that the search for Christian Atsu kickstarted some couple of weeks back, the player went missing following the massive earthquake in Turkey and he has been found dead which is quite unfortunate. His agent confirmed the sad news today being Saturday the 18th day of February, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Christian Atsu was a Ghanaian Professional Footballer who last played for Turkish Super lig club, Hatayspor and the Ghana National Team. He primarily played as a winger but was also deployed as an attacking midfielder due to his versatility and it’s quite unfortunate that his life ended in such a disastrous and painful manner.

