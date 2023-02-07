Christian Atsu found alive hours after being trapped under rubble from arthquake

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea former midfielder, Christian Atsu,is found alive after being trapped under rubble, from the blast of the earthquake, that struck turkey and Seria on Monday.

The news carried earlier that Atsu, and his club sporting director, Taner Savut, were among those still missing after the blast, when two of his teammates Burak Oksuz and Bertug Yildirim have been rescued.

Currently, Atsu has been found alive on Monday evening, but taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained on the right foot, and difficulty in breathing.Two of his teammates, Onur Ergun and Burak Oksuz has also been rescued.

No body has disclosed any further details pertaining his health condition to the press, since he was taken to the hospital.

Newcastle united,his former team twitted “Praying for some positive news Christian Atsu.”

While Chelsea also tweeted: “We’re praying for you, Christian Atsu.”

When the Ghanaian midfielder was at Newcastle united,he scored eight goals in 121 matches, but his work rate was very high

In 2014 , Chelsea loaned him to Everton where he stayed although the 2014/2015 season.

In Hatayspor,Atsu have only scored one goal for the team last weekend which gave them a 1-0 win over kasimpasa, before the blast of the earthquake.

The news reported that Hatayspor midfielder Onur Ergun and club translator Emre, have not been reached since the earthquake happened .

Yeni Malatyaspor also reported that their goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan remain missing. They released a statement on Twitter saying:

“To the knowledge of the common,Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, is in the building that was damaged and destroyed in the earthquake.

“Search and rescue efforts continue. As of now, there has been no news from him yet.”

More than 3500 have been reported dead, with countless number of misplaced persons since the earthquake struck.

Ominacalypse (

)