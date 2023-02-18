Christian Atsu: Chelsea Deserve Massive Respect For Honouring The Late Player Before Kick off

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Early in the morning on Saturday, the agent of Christian Atsu confirmed that the body of the Ghanaian winger had been pulled out from the rubble in the Turkey earthquake, confirming the unfortunate death of the player.

As the world of football mourned his passing, Chelsea football club decided to pay tribute to the former player who never quite got his breakthrough at the club.

After already paying tribute on social media, the club’s official pages, the whole of Stamford Bridge honoured the life of the player with a round of applause as both set of players line up and paid respect to their late colleague.

Atsu who tragically lost his life in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria was the 2015 AFCON Player of the tournament and he played for Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton, Porto and Bournemouth before moving to the Turkey.

The news od his death and the thousands of others who have passed as a result of the earthquake has left a bitter taste in our mouths as we pray for the souls and mourn their deaths.

What Chelsea did today was a complete show of class and they deserve massive respect for honouring Atsu who didn’t really have a great time at the club.

Months ago, Christian Atsu said the best decision of his career was when he decided to move to Chelsea and what the club has done in honour of his life has proven that he was right about what he said.

