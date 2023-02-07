Christian Atsu and teammates found in the rubble but the Sporting director still missing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Malaga, Porto, Chelsea, and Newcastle player, Christian Atsu, has been found alive in the debris of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has a death toll amassed to over 5000.

According to reports, Christian Atsu who went missing after the earthquake incident in the city of Hatay has been found and he’s currently being hospitalized with an injured right foot and breathing difficulties.

The Hatayspor player has been on search by the rescue teams after the 7.5-magnitude quake struck southern Turkey and Syria. His teammates in Hatayspor, Onur Ergun and Burak Oksuzwere, were also found in the rubble with Kerim Alici climbing out of the rubble on his own feet, according to the source.

Taner Savut, Hatayspor’s sporting director is still not seen after also being reported missing after the natural disaster incident.

Former Fernabache goalkeeper, Volkan Demirel, who is currently the head coach of Hatayspor stated in tears which is moving.

“Help. I want to ask you to send all the resources you have. It’s not just Hatay or Antakya. Please, I beg you, for God’s sake, people are dying here,” he pleaded.

