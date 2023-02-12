Chrisland: How I found out my daughter died during Chrisland inter-house sports – Mother

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mrs. Blessing Adeniran, the mother of the 12-year-old Chrisland International School student, Opebi branch, who allegedly died during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, has taken to social media to narrate how she found out her daughter, Whitney Adeniran, had died.

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, the mother who was in tears revealed she was told her child slumped and was been taken to a hospital. On getting to the hospital, she found her on her deathbed, as her tongue and lips were black.

“I went in there and I met my daughter on her deathbed, she was already dead,” she said.

She, however, asked the doctor what happened to her child. According to the doctor, she possibly suffered from cardiac arrest. See screenshot of her exact words;

Screenshot credit || Punch

She argued the doctor’s report, asking how can her child suffer cardiac arrest when she has no pre-existing heart condition, and no pre-existing medical condition.

Reacting to her child’s death, she dragged the school management, saying that late girl was taken to an immunization centre instead of a hospital. And what annoyed her the most is the fact that a proper first aid management wasn’t provided for the girl, as she was taken to the hospital dead.

Source || The Punch

How would you react to this update? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

Celebrityworld (

)