Choice of Center-Back Defender for Chelsea Between Bernoit and Colwill

In attempt to reinforce their senior team ahead of the new incoming season, Chelsea have begin total overhauling of the team and this has seen the depature of some players while others are being linked with a move to the club.

However concerning the choice of center back favorite of the people between the Levi Colwill and Bernoit Badiashile, many have aired their opinions on this and below is the statistics of the two players with people believed to have known who is better between the two after this.

Levi Colwill during his days at Brighton and Hove Albion excelled at the club no doubt but he is perceived to be nowhere near Bernoit looking at the statistics below.

Another angle to look at this is how Bernoit has been well tested in Chelsea’s first team football and has been able to gain the hearts of the club fans.

This cannot be said for Colwill who hasn’t put on the club first team shirt.

