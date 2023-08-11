Chidera Ejuke: Super Eagles dazzler debuts for Belgium League Champions Antwerp in their 6-0 victory

Super Eagles of Nigeria dazzler Chidera Ejuke has made his debut for Belgium Pro League Champions Antwerp football club on Friday night, as they secured a remarkable 6-0 victory over KV Kortrijk football club in their Matchday 2.

Chidera Ejuke was signed on a season long loan deal from CSKA Moscow football club of Russia few days ago, and he has finally played his first ever competitive game for the club.

The Nigeria national team star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to impress after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

Antwerp football club broke the deadlock through Netherlands national team star Vincent Janssen in the 9th minute, and Martin Wasinski scored an own goal in the 21st minute to double the lead. Vincent Janssen scored his second goal of the game in the 35th minute, and Gyrano Kerk scored a classic goal in the 43rd minute to end the first half 4-0.

Vincent Janssen completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute, before substitute Arbnor Musa scored the last goal of the game in the 66th minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian Chidera Ejuke to end the match 6-0.

Chidera Ejuke was fantastic for Antwerp football club in the second half of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s last goal of the game.

The Nigerian winger will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance when Antwerp football club play their next game.

