Chiamaka Nnadozie reacts after Super Falcons lose their Round of 16 game vs England via penalties

Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has reacted after the team suffered a hard-fought defeat against the Lionesses of England in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday morning.

The Paris Women’s football club goalkeeper was in an astonishing form for the Super Falcons of Nigeria against the Lionesses of England, and she was able to make many incredible saves.

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been fantastic for the Super Falcons of Nigeria since the beginning of the tournament, and she was able to prove herself again versus England Women’s national team.

The youngster was given a starting role by coach Randy Waldrum, and kept a clean sheet after making four crucial saves in the 120 minutes of the game, before Nigeria lost 4-2 on penalty shootout.

Chiamaka Nnadozie kept a clean sheet against Canada Women’s national team, she also kept a clean sheet against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team, before keeping her third clean sheet against the Lionesses of England on Monday.

The penalty shootout defeat against the Lionesses of England means the Super Falcons of Nigeria have crashed out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Reacting after the Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a narrow defeat against the Lionesses of England in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria Women’s national team goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie posted on her official Twitter handle on Monday evening that;

“Soo sad not to have qualified for the next round, we gave our all. Super proud of this team, we will come back better and stronger. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

