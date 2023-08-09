Chelsea’s XI Without Nkuku That Could Upset Liverpool On Saturday.

Chelsea host Liverpool on Sunday and will be looking for a win against their Premier League opponents.

Ahead of the game, many will be wondering what would be Chelsea’s ideal line-up without Christopher Nkunku. So, in this article, we will explain what and how you can do against Liverpool without the French star.

There is a deal coming up with Caicedo, so hopefully it will be done before the crash. Carney Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea last week and will be hoping to get off to a good start this season.

Having won the most matches in the Blue Tour, the pre-season tour was very good. Chelsea’s win is the right start for the Blues and they will be hoping to get all the points.

Chelsea had a poor campaign last season, finishing 12th in the Premier League and bowing out of European competition.

What do you think about this article? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Entertainment/Facts (

)