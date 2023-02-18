Chelsea’s Vulnerability Have Already Been Revealed Ahead Of The Game Against Southampton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s now a open secret that Chelsea will be without 4 regular starters against Southampton on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. The West London club will host relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday afternoon in front of their Fans but, the West London club have already revealed their vulnerability ahead of the game.

On Friday, UK Sport publication Daily Mirror confirmed that Graham Potter has dropped Reece James, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Marc Cucurella and the quartet won’t play against Southampton. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has also been taken out of the team but, the Former Barcelona Star would hardly be missed since he hasn’t started any game for Chelsea in the last 4 weeks.

However, the West London club will definitely feel the absence of Thiago Silva and Reece James. Since the duo of Reece James and Thiago Silva aren’t injured, it should have been a protected secret that they won’t feature for the West London club against Southampton on Saturday.

It should have come as a shock to the Fans and especially to the Southampton Players when they found out that Graham Potter has taken his two best Players out of the team.

Benoit Badiashile and Kalidou Koulibaly seems like the preferred option for the defense against Southampton on Saturday but, the two Central Defenders have never played together before in Chelsea Defense.

It’s only Thiago Silva that has formed a partnership with Benoit Badiashile and Kalidou Koulibaly respectively. Kalidou Koulibaly played brilliantly against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday but, it was alongside Thiago Silva. The Senegalese National usually drops a stinker when he’s playing with a young Defender.

