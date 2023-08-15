It has been confirmed by the Premier League that Chelsea have purchased Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a record British transfer fee of £115 Million plus a sell-on clause and have signed a contract with the player.Contract is good through June 2031, with an additional year of extension available. Player for Chelsea who goes by the name Moises Caicedo.

After the Cub officially announced the signing of Caicedo, Chelsea’s new unstoppable lineup for this season in the Premier League will comprise of Goalkeeper Sanchez. This comes after Chelsea announced the signing of Caicedo. The Chelsea defense will be led by Chilwell, Disasi, Silva, and Reece James. In the middle of the field, Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, and Moises Caicedo will take their places. Reece James will be the team’s starting center back. Mudryk, Sterling, and Jackson will rotate as starting forwards for Chelsea.

In a matchup that will take place on Monday night in the Premier League, Manchester United will host their rivals Wolves at Old Trafford with the hopes of coming away with all three points. The fact that Martial Anthony is fit and ready for selection before of the match is a significant boost for Manchester United. Other strikers like Marcus Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho, and Antony Dos Santos are all options for the Red Devils to choose from. In their most recent six matches against Wolves across all competitions, Manchester United have emerged victorious five times, including a double-header sweep of the Premier League last year.

After Maguire was relieved of his duties as captain of Man United, Bruno Fernandes was selected to take over those responsibilities. This means that Man United will take the field with a new captain. Marcus Rashford has his sights set on shattering the previous season’s record of 30 goals scored across all competitions, while Onana is eager to match David De Gea’s total of 17 clean sheets from the previous season. If Manchester United are able to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford by a margin of two goals or more, they will move up into the top four and displace Arsenal from their position as the team currently holding the fourth spot with three points.

only (

)