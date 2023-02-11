Chelsea’s trouble continues after 1:1 draw with West Ham.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite gaining the lead, Chelsea’s new-look £200 million forward line struggled once more, as the team has now won just one of its last seven Premier League games.

Emerson Palmieri, a former Chelsea player, scored against his old team to give West Ham a point and put more pressure on Blues manager Graham Potter after Joao Felix gave Chelsea the early lead over West Ham.

Enzo Fernandez assisted Joao Felix, who gave Chelsea the lead with a volleyed finish. However, the goal was disallowed for offside

In addition, Kai Havertz believed he had quadrupled the lead before the lineman’s flag was raised.

The better opportunities were created by Chelsea, who have lost 14 points in their past seven Premier League games, but they were unable to convert them.

West Ham believed they had won it when substitute Tomas Soucek scored close-range but it was disallowed for offside – the third goal of the game to be overturned.

Soucek appeared to handle Conor Gallagher’s attempt inside his own box in the 89th minute, but Chelsea had a strong case for a penalty turned down as the game drew to a conclusion.

