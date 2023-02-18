Chelsea’s Team Photos Ahead of Their Match Against Southampton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s search for their first win in a long time continues today as they prepare to face Southampton who have also been inconsistent in the league recently.

Though, the major excuse most of the club fans have for their side’s poor form has been on the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Ngolo Kante not available to play for the team, the presence of Enzo Fernandez and his brilliance on the pitch should be enough for the fans to have their minds at rest concerning the midfield.

However, following the team training before Saturday, below are of the photos uploaded by the team concerning their series of trainings before the match day.

Chelsea will undoubtedly be keen on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season and this means they have to ground out a win against Southampton this weekend to boost their confidence ahead of the return leg against Borussia Dortmund.

