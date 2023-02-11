Chelsea’s Strongest Lineup To Face West Ham United And Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will be looking to continue their climb up the Premier League table when they take on West Ham United in the 23rd round of the 2022–23 Premier League competition. After an inconsistent start to the season, Chelsea have been impressive of late, but they will be looking to continue their good form against the Hammers.

Photo credit: evening standard

In goal, Chelsea will likely stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been in good form this season. In defence, the Blues will likely opt for a back four of Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, and Reece James. The midfield will be led by the young duo of Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher, with Mason Mount and Mykhaylo Mudryk providing the creative spark. Up front, the Blues will look to Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to provide the goals.

In terms of tactics, Chelsea will look to build from the back, with Fernandez and Gallagher providing stability in midfield. The creative players, Mount and Mudryk, will look to link up with Havertz and Ziyech in attack, while Reece James and Silva will look to provide the defensive cover.

West Ham United will be no pushover, and Chelsea will need to be at their best if they are to get the three points. It promises to be an intriguing match-up, and one that could have a huge impact on the race for the Champions League places.

