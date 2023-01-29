Chelsea’s Strongest Attacking Front Three This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have spent a lot of money on signing some forwards this January. The Blues currently sits fifth on the premier league table having struggled to perform well at the beginning of this season.

Graham Potter is yet to help the Blues improve more in performance and it remains to be seen whether the manager can help the team finish top four this season. Some Chelsea stars including Benoit Badiashile believes the team can still secure top four place finish this season.

Some Chelsea first team starters have been out injured for some weeks now and they are yet to get back to fitness. Chelsea stars including the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been struggling to perform well ever since the beginning of this season.

The Blues signed Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Madueke this January inorder to strengthen their attacking positions.

Felix was highly impressive in performance against Fulham but was sent off during the match. Mudryk also performed well against Liverpool and he’s currently the fastest player in the premier league.

Noni Madueke is yet to make his debut for Chelsea but he’s one of the most promising youngsters in football. Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix are currently the strongest attacking front three at Chelsea.

