Chelsea’s Squad Depth Shows That They Can Finish Top Four This Season

Chelsea have already spent a lot of money on signing new players this January. However, the Blues plan on bringing in more new signings including Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay Benfica’s asking price for the Argentine midfielder who has established himself as one of the best young players in the World.

The Blues have completed the signing of several players this winter. Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Santos, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Madueke are among the players who joined Chelsea this January.

Chelsea now have several World-class players in their squad and they may finish top four this season.

The Blues attacking options this season include Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Madueke and David Datro Fofana.

Chelsea’s midfield options include Kante, Carney Chukwuemeka, Denis Zakaria, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovacic.

The Blues defensive options include Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Lewis Hall, Reece James, Azpilicueta, Kepa, Edouard Mendy and Bettinelli.

