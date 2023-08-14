Chelsea’s Round 2 EPL Game: How Chelsea May Lineup Against West Ham

As Chelsea prepares to face West Ham United in the second round of the English Premier League (EPL), the tactical approach they adopt will be crucial in securing a positive result. With both teams aiming to build on their opening weekend victories, Chelsea’s manager faces some intriguing formation choices.

A commonly used formation for Chelsea has been the 4-3-3 setup. This formation provides a balanced structure, with a solid defensive line, a midfield pivot for control, and a front three capable of exploiting West Ham’s defensive weaknesses. The wide attacking players could stretch the defense, while the midfield trio can control possession and create opportunities.

On the other hand, Pochettino might opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation, which has been successful in ensuring defensive solidity while maintaining an attacking threat. The back three would offer extra cover against West Ham’s counterattacks, while the wing-backs could push forward to provide width in attack. Two attacking midfielders behind the lone striker could facilitate intricate passing moves and link-up play.

Ultimately, the formation Chelsea chooses will depend on factors such as the fitness of key players and their assessment of West Ham’s strengths and weaknesses. Regardless of the formation, a cohesive and disciplined team performance will be pivotal in overcoming a strong West Ham side and securing another crucial victory early in the EPL season.

