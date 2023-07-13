Chelsea’s Prospective Midfield Trio For Next Season Compared To That Of Manchester United

Given the decent departures from Chelsea this season, their midfield is expected to have a new look next season. The likes of Kovacic and Mason Mount have left the club, so they are left with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez in midfield. But with Nkunku now in the team, a lot is expected of the midfield next season.

When compared to Manchester United, Chelsea have the least experienced midfield at present. Let’s take a look at Chelsea’s prospective midfield for next season compared to that of Manchester United.

1. Casemiro Vs Enzo Fernandez.

Casemiro is a Brazilian International who plays as a defensive midfielder for Manchester United. Highly regarded as one of the best midfielders in the premier league at the moment, Casemiro is expected to be at his very best for Manchester United next season.

Enzo Fernandez on the other hand is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea. Last season, he played the role of a holding midfielder for Chelsea quite brilliantly.

2. Conor Gallagher vs Mason Mount.

Gallagher is an English International who plays as a midfielder for Chelsea. Given the recent departures from the club, he is expected to be a regular face in midfield next season.

Mason Mount is an English International who plays for Manchester United as a midfielder. He recently joined the club from Chelsea so, he is expected to live up to expectations next season.

3. Bruno Fernandes vs Christopher Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku is a French professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea. He scored 16 goals in 25 league appearances for RB Leipzig last season. Despite being a newly recruited player, Nkunku has what it takes to take the premier league by storm next season.

Bruno Fernandes on the other hand is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United. He scored 8 goals in 37 league appearances last season, and is on course to do more next season.

