Chelsea’s Preferred Lineup Involving Mudryk To Face Liverpool At Anfield

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

Liverpool and Chelsea will play for three points tomorrow afternoon and despite their poor form this season, the fixture promises to be an entertaining one. The reds last Premier League match ended with an embarrassing 3-0 lose to Brighton and Hove Albion and I think there’s a huge possibility of them losing to Chelsea at their home stadium.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is set to make his debut for the London side and although Graham Potter has hinted that the Ukrainian International might not get to play for 90 minutes, fans still expect him to make an appearance from the start of the match.

Chelsea’s Preferred Lineup For The Match Involving Mykhaylo Mudryk ;

With Havertz in the centre forward role, Mudryk will take the left wing alongside Mount and Hakim Ziyech with Badiashile playing in the centre back role after his Impressive display against Crystal Palace.

