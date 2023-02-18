Chelsea’s Potential XI Against The Saints As James, Cucurella, Silva And Ziyech Are All Out

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will be without Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for their Premier League game against struggling Southampton on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech all started against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening at Signal Iduna Park in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League while Marc Cucurella came on during the second half against the Edin Terzic’s side as Ben Chilwell’s replacement but, the quartet will be absent totally for the game against Southampton because Graham Potter wants to rest them.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start for the West London club in between the sticks against the Saints while Kalidou Koulibaly and Benoit Badiashile are expected to lead the defense, playing together for the First time in Chelsea’s defense. With Reece James and Marc Cucurella out, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to start in the Left-back and Right-back positions respectively.

Denis Zakaria could start in the midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez while Joao Felix will make his Stamford bridge debut against the Saints, with Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk featuring in the flanks. Fellow January arrival David Datro Fofana could also be handed his first Start against the Saints on Saturday.

