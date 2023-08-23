Chelsea’s Potential Transfer Targets Going Into The Final Days Of The Window

Chelsea are reportedly showing interests in two players as the transfer market moves closer to it’s deadline date. Rayan Cherki is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the world and he has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their squad before the end of the summer transfer window. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz parted ways with the Blues while Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka are out injured. Chelsea are looking to sign a new midfielder and Rayan Cherki has emerged as a potential target.

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus have also received a boost after West Ham saw their first bid for the playmaker turned down by Ajax. Brighton are also said to have agreed a deal in principle with Ajax over the transfer of Kudus but are yet to agree personal terms.

Rayan Cherki and Mohammed Kudus are both on Chelsea’s radar this summer and it remains to be seen whether Todd Boehly’s side will acquire the services of the two top talents.

