Chelsea’s Potential Lineups Featuring Their New Signings This Winter Transfer Window
Chelsea has bolstered their squad for the upcoming season with six new additions! Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, A. Santos, and Joao Felix have joined Graham Potter’s Chelsea team to help make the London club a competitive force this season.
– the first version of Chelsea’s potential lineup
GK – Edouard Mendy
DMR – Reece James
DML – Benjamin Chilwell
DC – Benoit Badiashile
DC – Kalidou Koulibaly
DMC – Denis Zakaria
MC – Mateo Kovacic
AMC – Mason Mount
AMR – Noni Madueke
AML – Mykhaylo Mudryk
FC – Kai Havertz
– second version of Chelsea’s potential lineup under the management of Graham Potter
GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga
DMR – César Azpilicueta
DML – Marc Cucurella
DC – Wesley Fofana
DC – Thiago Silva
DMC – N’Golo Kante
MC – Jorginho
AMR – Hakim Ziyech
AML – Raheem Sterling
SS – Joao Felix
CF – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
