Chelsea’s Potential Lineups Featuring Their New Signings This Winter Transfer Window

Chelsea has bolstered their squad for the upcoming season with six new additions! Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, A. Santos, and Joao Felix have joined Graham Potter’s Chelsea team to help make the London club a competitive force this season. Photo credit: Facebook – the first version of Chelsea’s potential lineup GK – Edouard Mendy DMR – Reece James DML – Benjamin Chilwell DC – Benoit Badiashile DC – Kalidou Koulibaly DMC – Denis Zakaria MC – Mateo Kovacic AMC – Mason Mount AMR – Noni Madueke AML – Mykhaylo Mudryk FC – Kai Havertz Photo credit: Facebook – second version of Chelsea’s potential lineup under the management of Graham Potter GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga DMR – César Azpilicueta DML – Marc Cucurella DC – Wesley Fofana DC – Thiago Silva DMC – N’Golo Kante MC – Jorginho AMR – Hakim Ziyech AML – Raheem Sterling SS – Joao Felix CF – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang UtmostdemandUpdates (

