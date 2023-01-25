SPORT

Chelsea’s Potential Lineups Featuring Their New Signings This Winter Transfer Window

Chelsea has bolstered their squad for the upcoming season with six new additions! Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, A. Santos, and Joao Felix have joined Graham Potter’s Chelsea team to help make the London club a competitive force this season.

– the first version of Chelsea’s potential lineup

GK – Edouard Mendy

DMR – Reece James

DML – Benjamin Chilwell

DC – Benoit Badiashile

DC – Kalidou Koulibaly

DMC – Denis Zakaria

MC – Mateo Kovacic

AMC – Mason Mount

AMR – Noni Madueke

AML – Mykhaylo Mudryk

FC – Kai Havertz

– second version of Chelsea’s potential lineup under the management of Graham Potter

GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga

DMR – César Azpilicueta

DML – Marc Cucurella

DC – Wesley Fofana

DC – Thiago Silva

DMC – N’Golo Kante

MC – Jorginho

AMR – Hakim Ziyech

AML – Raheem Sterling

SS – Joao Felix

CF – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

