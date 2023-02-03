Chelsea’s Potential Lineup In 2022/2023 Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have been struggling to perform well since the beginning of this season. The Blues were among the biggest spenders in 2022.

Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria are among the players who joined Chelsea in 2022. However, they have dropped in form and are still struggling to put on Impressive performances for the team.

Todd Boehly and Graham Potter wants to help Chelsea finish top four this season. The club’s owner continued with his spending spree in January transfer window.

Chelsea spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The Blues also spent €100 million on signing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. David Datro Fofana, Santos, Madueke and Benoit Badiashile are among the players who joined Chelsea in January transfer window.

The Blues now have several World-class players in their squad for the 2022/2023 season.

Graham Potter could deploy Joao Felix in the left-wing, Mykhaylo Mudryk may play in the right-wing while Kai Havertz may play as false-nine. Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Enzo Fernandez may form a midfield partnership while Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile and Reece James may form a defensive partnership. Kepa still remains Chelsea’s first choice Goalkeeper.

