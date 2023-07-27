Chelsea’s Potential Lineup Against Newcastle In Their 3rd Pre-season Friendly Game Under Pochettino

Chelsea will play their third Pre-season Friendly Game in the early hours of Thursday morning against Premier league club Newcastle United. The West London club has already secured back-to-back wins in the two Friendly games that they have played against Wrexham and Brighton and Hove Albion in the United States.

The West London club would continue their Premier league Summer Series games against Newcastle United on Thursday.

The win against Brighton and Hove Albion last week was perceived as a big win for the West London club because it was against a strong Premier league club but, the game against Newcastle United on Thursday would be a big test of Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical ability.

After the game against Brighton and Hove Albion last week, Mauricio Pochettino hinted that the duo of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, who are yet to play together for Chelsea, might play together for the first time against Newcastle United.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have both made good impression in the two games that they have played in Chelsea’s shirt. Christopher Nkunku has scored two goals in two games for Chelsea while Nicolas Jackson has scored 1 goal and made 3 assists.

The duo of Angelo Gabriel and Mykhaylo Mudryk are also expected to feature in the game against Newcastle United. Nicolas Jackson is expected to start as Chelsea’s Striker against Newcastle United while Christopher Nkunku would play as an attacking Midfielder, and Angelo Gabriel and Mykhaylo Mudryk would play in the flanks.

In the Midfield, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos are expected to start. The quartet of Ian Maatsen, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill and Thiago Silva might start in Defense while Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in the goal against the Toons.

