Chelsea’s Potential Lineup Against Fulham In Their Final Game Of The Premier League Summer Series

Mauricio Pochettino would be expected to Field a strong starting lineup for Chelsea’s final game of the ongoing Premier league Summer Series against their West London neighbors Fulham on Sunday evening.

Chelsea’s starting lineup against Fulham is also expected to give an insight about the direction that Mauricio Pochettino wants to take with his Players’ selection ahead of Chelsea’s Premier league opening game against Liverpool next month at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will undoubtedly start in the number 1 position. Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill would be expected in the Central-back position while Reece James and Ben Chilwell would start in the Right-back and Left-back positions respectively.

In the Midfield, Enzo Fernandez is expected to start again Fulham, alongside Brazilian Prodigy Andrey Santos who just joined Chelsea this summer.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson would also be expected to start for Chelsea against Fulham on Sunday evening.

This starting lineup is fit to Start a Premier league game and unless Chelsea signs Moises Caicedo before their opening game against Liverpool next month, this could be Mauricio Pochettino’s best option for the game at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool in the next 2 weeks.

