Chelsea have secured the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a fee of £115 million making him the most expensive British transfer of all time. The 21 year old midfielder has established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in football and can be considered as the best defensive midfielder in the premier league right now.

Caicedo has remained highly consistent in performance since his arrival to the premier league. He only wanted to join Chelsea snubbing Liverpool even though Brighton had accepted Liverpool’s bid for Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian international waited for Chelsea to complete the deal and he celebrated his move to Chelsea with his mother. Chelsea rubbed salts into Liverpool’s wounds after Romeo La agreed to join the Blues for £50 million.

Chelsea are closing in on the signature of Romeo La after Liverpool have spent weeks trying to sign him. Liverpool saw several bids for La rejected this summer as they were reluctant to meet Southampton’s asking price for a player with just a year of Premier League experience.

Enzo Fernandez could form a midfield partnership with Moises Caicedo and Romeo La at Chelsea. The three players are expected to help the Blues compete for different titles this season.

Malikings (

)