Chelsea’s Possible Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

Chelsea grabbed a 4-3 win over Brighton thanks to goals from Mudryk, Nkunku, Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson. The four players got on the scoresheet against Brighton to help the Blues secure a win over one of the best teams in the premier league. Brighton star players including Mitoma struggled to make an impact in the match.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is now Chelsea’s first choice Goalkeeper following the departure of Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese shot-stopper parted ways with the Blues and joined Saudi Pro League after struggling with game time at Stamford Bridge last season. Kepa has managed to establish himself as a starter under Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Malo Gusto will compete with Reece James for the right-back spot next season. Gusto has been in top form since joining Chelsea.

Levi Colwill may form a defensive partnership with Thiago Silva while Maatsen will take the left-back spot. Pochettino wants to work with Colwill and sees him as top talent.

Cesare Casadei may form a midfield partnership with Santos and Christopher Nkunku while Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Gabriel may form an attacking trio. Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are expected to help the Blues put on an impressive display in 2023/2024 season. They have formed an impressive attacking duo under Pochettino.

