Chelsea have gone really wild in this summer transfer window, acquiring some amazing talents in the market. The Blues began by boosting their attack in the early stages of the transfer window when they signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and RB Leipzig respectively. Presently, The West London Side finally secured the signing of Moises Caicedo who has been their long-time target in the market this summer.

According to recent transfer reports, Chelsea are putting all hands on deck to make sure they finalize the signing of both Romeo La and Michael Olise to end their transfer moves this summer incredibly.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Chelsea’s possible lineup for this season with their summer signings and transfer targets.

Note: Christopher Nkunku won’t be mentioned due to his long-term injury sustained in the preseason for the Blues. Let’s get into it.

Goalkeeper: Renato Sanchez.

Renato Sanchez will most likely be Chelsea’s trusted first-choice goalkeeper for their campaign in all competitions this season. Kepa Arrizabalaga was loaned to Real Madrid this summer which further explains why Renato Sanchez will be the main man in-between the sticks for Chelsea this season.

Defenders: Reece James, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Ben Chilwell.

Axel Disasi already gave a good impression of himself by scoring an important goal in his debut game for the Blues against Liverpool. The French International is a young top-quality centre-back who could toughen Chelsea’s defense line this season.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandes, Romeo La, and Moises Caicedo.

This midfield trio will rock in all competitions for Chelsea this season. Moises Caicedo will bring into the team his aggressiveness and brilliant ball-winning ability in the middle of the park. Enzo Fernandes will be the brain behind Chelsea’s attacks from the midfield thanks to his brilliant passes and control of the ball. Romeo La will be expected to contribute in both aspects for Chelsea is he very good both offensively and defensively.

Forwards: Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson, and Michael Olise.

Michael Olise will be expected to add more creativity to Chelsea’s attack from the right-wing position. Mykhailo Mudryk has pace and dribbling skills to terrorize the opposition’s defense line from the left-wing position. Nicolas Jackson will be the main striker in his frontline setup for Chelsea expected to bang in goals in great numbers this season.

Which Chelsea challenge for the Premier League title with this starting lineup this? Kindly drop your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)