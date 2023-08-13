Chelsea’s possible lineup for their first game of the season against Liverpool

Chelsea football club will take on Liverpool at Stamford bridge in today’s opening game of the 2022-2023 English premier league season, the game will be Mauricio Pochettino first official game in charge of the London club and we will definitely see a team very much different from the one that played their last game of last season against Newcastle united.

Chelsea have sold majority of their last season stars and have replaced them with young and energetic group, ahead of today’s game we have taking time to pick out out possible eleven that could get the job done against Liverpool at Stamford bridge.

Our possible lineup for the game was done based on the players who played and impressed during the preseason tour in the United States of America.

The one big difference comes only in the goalkeeping department as Kepa Arrizabalaga who would have possibly started today’s game is on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid on a season long loan which means newly signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will be thrown into the thick of the action.

Below is our possible lineup for the game, with Christopher Nkunku out with injury Carney Chukwuemeka is likely to force his way into the Chelsea starting lineup.

