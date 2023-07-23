It is no longer news that Chelsea Football Club have been able to complete the signing of just two players in the transfer window this summer. The West London Side signed two attacking-minded players in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to improve their present team’s performance in all domestic competitions next season since they won’t be playing in any European tournament.

The Blues aren’t relenting in their efforts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer as they will be expected to make another bid for the Ecuadorian International after their previous offer of 70 million pounds was turned down.

According to GOAL’s reports, Chelsea are also looking to acquire the services of Mohamed Kudus from Ajax Football Club. The Blues have reportedly made contact with Ajax over a possible move for the Ghanaian International this summer. I believe Chelsea will have a solid team that could compete for the Premier League title next season if they complete the signing of these players.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Chelsea’s possible lineup for next season with their recent signings and transfer targets.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea haven’t made any move for a goalkeeper this summer so there is a chance of Kepa Arrizabalaga remaining the team’s first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Defenders: Reece James, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell.

Wesley Fofana suffered a severe injury for Chelsea this preseason so Levi Colwill will be coming into this backline setup as his potential replacement next season.

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandes, and Mohamed Kudus.

Moises Caicedo and Mohamed Kudus will form an incredible midfield trio with Enzo Fernandes if they eventually get signed by Chelsea.

Forwards: Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke.

Christopher Nkunku is very versatile and can also play in the left-wing position for Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson will be the centre forward for the Blues obviously while Noni Madueke plays from his favorite right-wing position.

Can Chelsea win a title next season with this lineup?

