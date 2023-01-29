Chelsea’s Poor Midfield Explains Why They Can’t Be Blamed For Offering €120m For Enzo Fernandes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea January transfer business has been one of the most trending football news for a while now. Chelsea’s continuous buying of players can be blamed on the club’s poor form, and current position in the premier league. Chelsea currently sit on the tenth position in the premier league as a result of numerous losses and few wins.

Chelsea is mainly lacking in creativity which has limited the strikers goal scoring abilities. Chelsea has a handfull of strikers, however, they are still struggling to score goals. With the signing of Felix, Mudryk, Madueke and Nkunku, Chelsea’s attacking problems can be said to be half solved.

However, the team’s attacking problems would be completely solved if they have standard midfielders. Chelsea has a lot of midfielders who have performed impressively for several years, but these players performance have declined. Players like Mount, Jorginho and others are no longer as creative as they used to be.

It was recently reported that Chelsea are now willing to pay Benfica €120m for Enzo Fernandez, after their €85m proposal was initially rejected. A lot of fans have reacted negatively to this as they believe that the club is spending recklessly and not yielding results. However, Chelsea cannot be blamed for offering this huge amount to Benfica because of the team’s weak midfield.

Chelsea needs a creative midfielder to make the team perfect in all aspect, a good midfield is what the team currently lacks, and so they can’t be blamed for offering €120m for Enzo Fernandez

What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

