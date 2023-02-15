Chelsea’s Overall Performance Show How Much They Miss The Services Of Mendy And Kante

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea made the trip to Germany for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Dortmund. Chelsea made every effort to prevent Dortmund from preying on their defense, but they were powerless to do so.

Both sides attacked and counterattacked aggressively in the first half, but neither side was able to score, and the first half period ended scoreless.

Nigerian-born Karim Adeyemi’s impressive thunderbolt ignited the second half. A few minutes into the second half, Karim Adeyemi scored to break the scoreless tie after making a lovely run and some nice decisions.

Chelsea’s overall performance this season has shown how much they miss two of their most hardworking players, Edouard Mendy and Ngolo Kante.

These 2 players, alongside Jorginho and Thomas Tuchel were the backbone of Chelsea’s Champions League success back in 2021. Now that none of them are present, Chelsea can barely win a match both in the Champions League and in the Premier League.

How much do you think their absence will affect Chelsea in the long run?

