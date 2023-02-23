Chelsea’s Overall Goals In All Competitions In 2023 Compared To Real Madrid Goals At Anfield In 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea currently sits 10th on the premier league table following their 1-0 loss to Southampton. James Ward-Prowse netted a brilliant free-kick goal for his side to help them secure three points on the premier league table. Southampton are currently the worst club in the premier league considering their poor performances so far. However, they managed to secure a win over Chelsea even though the Blues have one of the most valuable squads in the World.

Chelsea have netted just four goals in all competitions in 2023. Despite their poor performances so far, Graham Potter isn’t on his way out of Stamford Bridge as Todd Boehly reportedly wants to continue working with the manager.

Real Madrid are among the best teams in the Laliga and they currently sits second on the league table. The Los blancos netted five goals against Liverpool in last 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions league. Real Madrid have now scored more goals in England than Chelsea in 2023. The Los blancos have netted more goals than Chelsea in England since the start of 2023.

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema netted a brace each against Liverpool. No other player have scored more goals against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions league than Vinicius Junior. Karim Benzema also became the second player to score in 18 consecutive UEFA champions league seasons.

