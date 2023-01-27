Chelsea’s next four Premier league games in February and why they might not win it all

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are unarguably one of the most inconsistent big teams in the Premier league this season. With 29 points from 20 games, the Blues currently find themselves in 10th place on the table, 10 points adrift of Champions league football.

Following their stalemate at Anfield last weekend, the Blue contingent of West London will return to Premier league action next month and would have four games to play in the League in February.

Below are their February fixtures and why they might not win it all;

1- Chelsea vs Fulham (3rd February 2023)

Graham Potter’s men will welcome the Cottagers to Stamford Bridge in their next Premier league game. Following a 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage earlier this month which was assisted by Joao Felix red card, the Blues will be out for revenge in this game. Although Fulham sit top of Chelsea on the log, it’s unlikely they will stop Potter’s men from taking all three points at Stamford Bridge.

2- West Ham United vs Chelsea (11th February 2023)

The last time the Blues visited Upton Park, they lost 3-2. The Hammers are currently fighting to avoid relegation with their manager David Moyes currently on thin ice. History has shown that teams fighting to stay in the top flight can be dangerous to play against especially at this stage of the season. It’s very much likely the Blues will not come out top in this game especially after their narrow first leg win at Stamford Bridge.

3- Chelsea vs Southampton (18th February 2023)

Chelsea face the Saints in West London shortly after playing Borrusia Dortmund in the Champions league. Southampton are currently languishing at the bottom of the table, and Chelsea should have no problem dispatching them.

4- Tottenham Hotspurs vs Chelsea (26th February 2023)

The Blues will wrap up February with a trip to White Hart Lane for a mouthwatering London Derby. Spurs and Chelsea have already played out an enthralling 2-2 earlier this season. Both sides have the quality to hurt each other, but it’s unlikely Chelsea will pick up maximum points in this game.

As far as this season is concerned, the Blues are not title challengers and must find a good run of form as soon as possible in order to keep their top four hopes alive.

