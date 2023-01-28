Chelsea’s next four Premier League games and why they might not win all

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the most inconsistent big teams in the Premier League this season is unquestionably Chelsea. The Blues are in 10th place in the table with 29 points from 20 games, 10 points behind Champions League football.

The West London Blues will play four Premier League games in February following their draw at Anfield last weekend.

Their February schedule and reasons why they might not win it all are as follows:

1) Chelsea vs. Fulham, (February 3, 2023)

In their next Premier League match, Chelsea will host the Cottagers at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be seeking retribution in this match following their 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage earlier this month, which was helped along by Joao Felix’s suspension. Even though Fulham leads Chelsea in the log, it is unlikely that they will prevent Potter’s team from winning at Stamford Bridge.

2) West Ham United vs. Chelsea (11 February 2023)

Chelsea lost their previous match at Upton Park by a score of 3-2. David Moyes, the Hammers’ manager, is in a precarious position right now, making it difficult for the club to avoid relegation. Teams that are fighting to stay in the top division have a history of being dangerous to play against, especially at this point in the season. After their narrow victory in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, likely, the Blues will not win this game.

3) Chelsea vs. Southampton (18 February 2023)

After playing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Chelsea will play the Saints in West London. Chelsea should be able to eliminate Southampton, who are currently at the bottom of the table.

4) Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspurs (February 26, 2023)

The Blues will head to White Hart Lane for a mouthwatering London Derby to end February. Earlier this season, Chelsea and Spurs played an exciting 2-2 match. Although both teams can hurt each other, Chelsea is unlikely to win this game.

The Blues are not contending for the title this season, so if they want to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive, they need to get back on track as soon as possible.

