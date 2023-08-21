Chelsea’s Next Four Matches in All Competitions including games against Luton & AFC Wimbledon

Chelsea took a step backwards as they were embarrassed by their London rivals, West Ham United in yesterday’s league encounter.

The home side drew the first blood as New Signing, James Ward Prowse put in a fantastic cross for Aguerd to open the scoring, Chelsea managed to craw their way back into the fame through Carney Chukwuemeka.

Before West Ham delivered the final blow which saw the likes of Antonio, Paqueta seal the win for the Hammers, without further ado we’ll be taking a look at the Blues next four games in all competitions;

Chelsea vs Luton

The West Londoners will be aiming to bounce back with a win against Luton at Stamford Bridge on Friday 25th 2023.

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon

This is a Carabao Cup match which will see the Blues face off against Wimbledon on August 30th 2023 on their home turf.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Their third successive game at home will see them host Nottingham Forest who gave them a lot of problems during the previous season, the match is scheduled to take place on September 2 2023.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea

The West Londoners travel away to Bournemouth in search of three points, the game will be played on September 17, 2023.

Charlesayor (

)