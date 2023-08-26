Chelsea’s Next Four Matches In All Competitions Including A Tough Game Against Aston Villa.

The Blues registered their first victory of the season after they got a comfortable 3 – 0 win over newly promoted side Luton Town in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The West London based club Chelsea were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous home records against Luton Town.

Photo Credit: Google

The English Premier League giants Chelsea were penetrated into their opponent’s area in the opening 45 minutes of the game as they recorded numerous touches.

After their 3 – 0 win over Luton Town, They moved up to 8th position on the EPL standings having played the same number of matches in the league.

Photo Credit: Google

The Blues switched to a more direct attacking approach in the second-half as they forced their opponent to unnecessary mistake in their penalty yard box.

After their superb victory over Luton Town, they still moved up to 8th position on the log standings above the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Photo Credit: Google

Let’s take a look at Chelsea’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. CHELSEA VS AFC WIMBLEDON: The cup encounter between both clubs will be played at Stamford Bridge.

2. CHELSEA VS NOTTINGHAM FOREST: It’s an English Premier League match and is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of September, 2023.

Photo Credit: Google

3. BOURNEMOUTH VS CHELSEA: It’s a league game and will be played on the 17th of September, 2023.

4. CHELSEA VS ASTON VILLA: The crunch EPL match between both clubs is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge.

﻿

aspect76 (

)