Chelsea’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including Tough Games Against Dortmund And Spurs.

The Blues continued their abysmal run of form after they played out a 1 – 1 draw against West Ham United in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The West London based club Chelsea were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous away records against West Ham United.

The English Premier League giants Chelsea went full attack in the opening 45 minutes but a minor mistake from their defenders resulted in an equalizer for the away team.

After their 1 – 1 against West Ham United, They moved up to 9th position on the log standings having played the same number of matches in the league.

The English Premier League giants Chelsea found little or no spacing in their opponent’s box 18 in the second-half as they failed to get another goal in the game.

Let’s take a look at Chelsea’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS CHELSEA: The UCL encounter between both clubs is scheduled to take place on the 15th of February, 2023.

2. CHELSEA VS SOUTHAMPTON: It’s a league encounter and will be played at Stamford Bridge.

3. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS CHELSEA: The derby match between both clubs will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

4. CHELSEA VS LEEDS UNITED: It’s an English Premier League match and is scheduled to take place on the 4th of March, 2023.

