Chelsea’s Next Four Fixtures Compared To Manchester united, Tottenham And Liverpool

Despite having played 14 matches, Chelsea has only managed to secure two wins, thus demonstrating a consistent decline in their performance. The team’s sole victory in the year 2023 so far has not been sufficient in alleting their struggles. In hopes of a fresh start, the team traveled to Borussia Dortmund for their away Champions League match. However, instead of the anticipated respite, the game served as a harsh reminder of the challenges still plaguing the Blues.

Even though the team exhibited a much-improved performance in comparison to recent weeks, the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Edin Terzic’s side still stings and has left fans frustrated.

Despite accumulating an xG of 11.06 in their past seven games, Chelsea has only managed to score three times. In their game against Dortmund, the team had a higher number of shots, shots on target, and shots per half, but they still fell short in the crucial moments in the box. Joao Felix had two significant opportunities in the first half, but unfortunately, he hit the bar with one and missed the other. Similarly, Kalidou Koulibaly was unable to convert his second-half drive, resulting in a missed opportunity for Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Southampton

Next up for the Blues are Southampton, who are currently without a manager. If the pressure on Graham Potter is already high, a failure to beat the league’s bottom-placed team, Southampton, could worsen the situation beyond repair. Despite Nathan Jones having more wins than Potter in all competitions, Southampton remains at the bottom of the league. It is worth noting that Southampton has already secured a victory against Chelsea this season, surprising Thomas Tuchel’s side at St Mary’s.

In terms of rebound games, facing Southampton seems favorable for Chelsea. However, a negative outcome in this match could lead to irreversible consequences.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Moving from a game that could serve as a perfect recovery from a European setback to one that is highly cherished by the fans, Chelsea is yet to face a defeat in away games at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Similar to their earlier encounter this season, there is unsettled animosity that needs to be addressed, as Chelsea was mere seconds away from victory at Stamford Bridge before Harry Kane’s header secured a draw, amidst Marc Cucurella’s hair being pulled at a corner.

Presently, Tottenham is struggling to attain a Champions League spot, but they will undoubtedly aim to increase the mounting pressure on Potter and his team.

Chelsea vs Leeds

As part of the ongoing pattern of dismal early-season repeats, Tuchel suffered a defeat at the hands of the now-departed Jesse Marsch’s team at Leeds. On a woeful day at Elland Road, the Yorkshire side won 3-0, and they are currently in a relegation battle with no manager.

Despite their ongoing struggles, Chelsea will still enter this fixture as the firm favorites. With plenty at stake, the run of matches leading up to the second leg against Dortmund seems favorable for Chelsea.

Dortmund vs Chelsea

Next up is the return leg at SW6, and it promises to be a special night under the lights as Chelsea aims to overturn their 1-0 deficit. As the away goals rule does not apply, the tie remains very much within reach for Chelsea.

A comparable performance to their away leg would bode well for the team’s chances of advancing. There are still three weeks to address the team’s scoring issues and generate some optimism among the fans heading into the crucial match.

