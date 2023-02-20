Chelsea’s Next Five Games Across All Competitions In The 2022/23 Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are currently ranked 10th in the 2022/23 premier league table and are four points adrift the ninth-placed Brentford. The Blues failed to beat Southampton in their last weekend’s fixture and would be playing against Tottenham Hotspur in their next premier league fixture. Considering the fact that this game would take place away from home, Chelsea could still drop vital points against the fourth-placed team.

After the game against Tottenham, the Blues would play against Leeds united in the Stamford bridge on march 4th. This is a game that Chelsea could easily win considering the fact that Manchester united beat them few weeks ago. Three days later, they blues would welcome Dortmund at Stamford bridge and try to over a goal deficit. This is a game Chelsea would need to win to maintain their champions league hope.

On March 11th, Chelsea would travel to kings power stadium and play against Leicester city. This would be a very difficult fixture, considering the fact that the blues have lost many times at this stadium in the past. Chelsea’s premier league game against Everton at Stanford bridge on March 18th is a must win for the Potter. Even if Chelsea drop points in their next four games, they would need to win Everton at all cost.

